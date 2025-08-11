Fatal crash at US Highway 95, Lee Canyon Road

A crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer turned deadly Monday afternoon near U.S. Highway 95 and Lee Canyon Road, Nevada State Police report.

A crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer turned deadly Monday afternoon near U.S. Highway 95 and Lee Canyon Road, according to a Nevada State Police report.

U.S. 95 is closed at Lee Canyon Road and is expected to remain closed “for at least several hours,” according to police.

No other information was provided, though state police said they will share more information after the preliminary investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

