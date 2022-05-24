Fatal crash closes central Las Vegas thoroughfare

A vehicle crash early Tuesday has killed two people and closed a central Las Vegas thoroughfare.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the crash took place near the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

“Jones Boulevard closed in both directions from Flamingo Road to Viking Road,” the RTC said in a tweet.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon later said at 5:16 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Jones and Saddle Avenue for the single-vehicle wreck.

“One occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene and another occupant was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Gordon said.

Detectives that investigate fatal crashes are on scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

