Fatal crash closes main highway between Las Vegas, Phoenix

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 - 8:27 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says at least one person died in a multi-vehicle crash that closed the main highway route between Phoenix and Las Vegas Friday morning.

The crash at about 5:30 a.m. closed both directions of U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg, which is 53 miles northwest of Phoenix, the DPS said.

News video appeared to show at least two heavily damaged vehicles, including a car on embankment next to the highway and a truck on the opposite shoulder. Both appeared to have severe front-end damage.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Interstates 17 and 40 provide a longer but alternative route between Phoenix and Las Vegas.

