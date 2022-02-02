Fatal crash closes part of Boulder Highway

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal vehicle crash that was causing traffic delays at a busy intersection in east Las Vegas early Wednesday.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada tweeted the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Boulder Highway was closed at 6:34 a.m. for the crash that occurred nearby at Glen Avenue.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police detectives were responding to the scene.

“At least one person has been pronounced deceased,” Gordon wrote in a text.

Gordon said southbound lanes of Boulder were closed, and that they would remain closed for hours.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area.

