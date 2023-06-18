97°F
Traffic

Fatal crash closes part of Interstate 15 near Craig Road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2023 - 3:06 pm
 
Updated June 18, 2023 - 3:22 pm
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fatal crash on Interstate 15 near Craig Road has shut down a lane of traffic on the highway, state police announced.

According to a tweet posted just after 2 p.m. Sunday by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, a vehicle rolled over on the northbound side of I-15 south of Craig Road in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The far right northbound lane of I-15 was closed, police said in the tweet.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com

