Fatal crash closes part of Interstate 15 near Craig Road

(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fatal crash on Interstate 15 near Craig Road has shut down a lane of traffic on the highway, state police announced.

According to a tweet posted just after 2 p.m. Sunday by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, a vehicle rolled over on the northbound side of I-15 south of Craig Road in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The far right northbound lane of I-15 was closed, police said in the tweet.

#Fatal IR15 northbound , south of Craig. Single vehicle roll over. Far right travel lane closed. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) June 18, 2023

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com