Fatal crash closes US 95 near Rancho

May 29, 2021 - 9:25 am

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US Highway 95, according to NHP Spokesperson Ashlee Wellman.

A tweet from the Nevada Department of Transportation stated that US 95 northbound was closed near the Rancho Drive exit around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers are advised to use other routes.

