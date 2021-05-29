84°F
Traffic

Fatal crash closes US 95 near Rancho

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2021 - 9:25 am
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US Highway 95, according to NHP Spokesperson Ashlee Wellman.

A tweet from the Nevada Department of Transportation stated that US 95 northbound was closed near the Rancho Drive exit around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers are advised to use other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

