Fatal crash closes US 95 near Rancho
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US Highway 95.
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US Highway 95, according to NHP Spokesperson Ashlee Wellman.
A tweet from the Nevada Department of Transportation stated that US 95 northbound was closed near the Rancho Drive exit around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
*UPDATE* Road Closed – US-95 northbound at SR-599/So. Rancho in Las Vegas
Use other routes. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy
— Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) May 29, 2021
Drivers are advised to use other routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.