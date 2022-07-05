Fatal crash investigated in central Las Vegas Tuesday morning

(RTC Fast cameras)

Authorities were investigating a fatal crash in central Las Vegas early Tuesday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said on its daily call log that it responded to the fatality at Interstate 15 in the area of Charleston Boulevard at 3:48 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada later tweeted about a crash in the same area, saying at 5:10 a.m. that there was a crash on Pinto Lane at the I-15 on-ramp and that the on-ramp was closed.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

