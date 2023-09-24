88°F
Traffic

Fatal crash on I-15 closes part of freeway in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2023 - 1:08 pm
 
Interstate 15 northbound near Washington Avenue at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
Interstate 15 northbound near Washington Avenue at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
Interstate 15 was closed near Lake Mead Boulevard Sunday afternoon after a crash was reported at 11:46 a.m. (CCTV)
Interstate 15 was closed near Lake Mead Boulevard Sunday afternoon after a crash was reported at 11:46 a.m. (CCTV)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fatal crash was reported Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 15 near Lake Mead Boulevard.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety reported the crash at 11:46 a.m. on Sunday.

The Regional Transportation Commission shared a traffic alert at 12:19 p.m. Sunday that I-15 was closed at D Street, and that the crash was after Washington Avenue.

The northbound I-15 on ramp from Washington Avenue was also closed Sunday afternoon due to the crash, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

RTC warned drivers to plan other routes and to expect major delays.

It was not immediately known how many people were involved in the crash or how long the freeway would be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

