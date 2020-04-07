Fatal crashes on Nevada roads decreased nearly 50% in March

There were 12 fatal crashes resulting in as many deaths on Nevada roads in March, down 48 percent compared to March 2019’s 23 deaths.

Police work at the scene of a fatal crash near Durango Drive and Twain Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Crash-related fatalities in Nevada dropped nearly 50 percent in March amid the mandated statewide COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

There were 12 fatal crashes resulting in as many deaths on Nevada roads in March, down 48 percent from March 2019’s 23 deaths, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Public Safety.

“With the decrease in traffic volume, the office of traffic safety was expecting a decrease in fatalities in March,” said Andrew Bennett, public safety spokesman. “Unfortunately, Nevada still experienced 12 fatalities on our roadways. These fatalities were primarily due to a lack of seatbelt usage, impairment, and speed. Now more than ever, we need to slow down, focus on the road, and drive sober.”

Bennett said all 12 of the fatalities were preventable and directly related to human behavior.

Despite the dramatic decrease in March, 2020 is still near levels seen through March last year. There have been 61 crash-related fatalities in 2020, just two behind the 63 seen through the same time period last year. Thirty-four of the fatalities occurred in wrecks in Clark County.

“Based off of the first two months in 2020, we have a lot of room for improvement,” Bennett said. “Moving forward, it’s vital that collectively as a state, we focus on safe driving, riding, and walking best practices. Together we can all help reduce and eliminate traffic fatalities.”

