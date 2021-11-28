72°F
Fatal wreck forces closure of U.S. 95 in Nye County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2021 - 2:37 pm
 
(Getty Images)

At least one person is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 95 on Sunday, the Nevada State Police said.

The crash happened at Nye County mile marker 27, causing the U.S. 95 to be closed in both directions, state police said, adding that drivers should “expect major delays and avoid the area.”

No other information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

