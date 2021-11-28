Fatal wreck forces closure of U.S. 95 in Nye County

The crash happened at Nye County mile marker 27, causing U.S. Highway 95 to be closed in both directions, state police said, adding that drivers should “expect major delays and avoid the area.”

At least one person is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 95 on Sunday, the Nevada State Police said.

No other information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

