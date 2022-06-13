98°F
Final phase of I-15 north corridor widening underway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2022 - 2:27 pm
 
Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

The latest widening project on Interstate 15 in Clark County is underway with various related travel impacts expected this month.

The 11-mile stretch of I-15 from Speedway Boulevard to the U.S. Highway 93 Garnet interchange is set to be widened from two to three travel lanes in each direction, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The $71.5 million project is the third and final phase of widening the I-15 north corridor, which previously included expanding the interstate between the Spaghetti Bowl and Speedway Boulevard. The two previous phases totaled nearly $276 million worth of work. The first two phases wrapped up in 2010 and 2018 respectively.

This week, I-15 will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between Las Vegas Boulevard and Speedway Boulevard nightly through Thursday and next week nightly from Sunday-June 23. The lane restrictions each night are planned between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., NDOT noted.

Additionally this week through Thursday the I-15 southbound ramp to Speedway Boulevard will be closed during the same overnight hours.

The project began on June 5 and is expected to take 450 working days to complete.

“So, it should take us into early 2024,” Justin Hopkins, NDOT spokesman said.

