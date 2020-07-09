Fire in vacant building in North Las Vegas under investigation
North Las Vegas firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a vacant building early Thursday.
Fire crews were called to the fire on the 600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Fifth Street about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the North Las Vegas Fire Department said. The first firefighters to arrive saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the building.
About 50 firefighters from North Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Fire Department put out the blaze. No one was injured, the North Las Vegas Fire Department said.
The building was vacant when crews arrived. The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Thursday, the department said.
Further details were not immediately available.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.