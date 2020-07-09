Fire in vacant building in North Las Vegas under investigation

A crew begins to secure the Canyon Electric Company Inc. building after and early morning two-alarm fire Thursday, July 9, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

North Las Vegas firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on Thursday, July 9, 2020, near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and North 5th Street. (NLV Fire Department)

People inspect the damage from an early morning a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and North 5th Street on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crews from R & K Concrete Cutting Inc. secure the building after an early morning a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and North 5th Street on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

North Las Vegas firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a vacant building early Thursday.

Fire crews were called to the fire on the 600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Fifth Street about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the North Las Vegas Fire Department said. The first firefighters to arrive saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the building.

About 50 firefighters from North Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Fire Department put out the blaze. No one was injured, the North Las Vegas Fire Department said.

The building was vacant when crews arrived. The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Thursday, the department said.

Further details were not immediately available.

