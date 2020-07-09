Fire in vacant building slows traffic near Lake Mead, 5th Street

North Las Vegas firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in an abandoned commercial structure early Thursday.

North Las Vegas firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure early Thursday.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department urged the public to avoid the area of 5th Street and Lake Mead Boulevard because of the fire

“All traffic on east bound Lake Mead Blvd. is closed at 5th Street,” the fire department said on its Facebook page.

Further details were not immediately available.

