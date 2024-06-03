90°F
Five people treated after six-car crash on U.S. 95

June 2, 2024 - 7:56 pm
 

Five people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a Sunday evening crash on U.S. Highway 95 and South Decatur Boulevard involving six cars, including one that rolled over.

Some lanes on southbound U.S. 95 were closed after the crash, which was reported at 5:01 p.m., according to the Nevada State Police’s Highway Patrol website.

“It was a six-car pile-up there — one rollover,” Highway Patrol rooper Shawn Haggstrom said. “Five people are being treated at the scene. I didn’t see anyone transported yet. I heard it was non-life-threatening.”

Vehicles on the southbound side of U.S. 95 at Decatur were being diverted off the freeway to side streets, but there was no time frame on how long traffic would be affected, Haggstrom said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

