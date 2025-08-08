Flood control project to impact downtown Las Vegas traffic for next 2 years

The downtown Las Vegas area is set for a major storm drain replacement project that will impact traffic over the next two years.

Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway in the downtown Las Vegas area are set for a major storm drain replacement project that will impact traffic over the next two years.

The $47.6 million project includes installing a large concrete box storm drain, relocating sewer and water supply lines, as well as replacing medians and installing pedestrian safety features and traffic signal infrastructure on Maryland between Charleston and Franklin Avenue and on Charleston between Maryland and Commerce Street, the city of Las Vegas announced Friday.

Work on the project will commence Monday on Maryland south of Charleston. This portion of the project is expected to take six months, according to the city.

Work on the Charleston portion of the project is scheduled to begin in the first week of September, with the project expected to wrap up in the third quarter of 2027. The stretch of Charleston includes the intersections of Maryland, Las Vegas Boulevard, 3rd Street, Casino Center Drive, Main and Commerce streets.

Motorists should expect lane closures resulting in delays during the two-year project.

Access for residents and businesses in the area will be maintained throughout the project. The city recommends taking Sahara Avenue as an alternate route for east-west traffic, and Eastern Avenue for a north-south detour.

Barber Co. Inc. is the contractor on the project, with the city managing it. The project is being funded by the Clark County Regional Flood District, Regional Transportation Commission, room tax and the city’s Las Vegas Sanitation Fund.

