Flooding on westbound Washington Avenue affecting traffic

Flooding on westbound Washington Avenue was affecting traffic Friday, July 29, 2022. (Matthew Atencio/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Drivers on westbound Washington Avenue are urged to use extreme caution Friday morning. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said there is flooding on the roadway before A Street.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Eastbound lanes of traffic are unaffected.