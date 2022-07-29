78°F
Flooding on westbound Washington Avenue affecting traffic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2022 - 7:24 am
 
Flooding on westbound Washington Avenue was affecting traffic Friday, July 29, 2022. (Matthew Atencio/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Drivers on westbound Washington Avenue are urged to use extreme caution Friday morning. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said there is flooding on the roadway before A Street.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Eastbound lanes of traffic are unaffected.

