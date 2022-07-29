Flooding on westbound Washington Avenue affecting traffic
Drivers on westbound Washington Avenue are urged to use extreme caution Friday morning. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said there is flooding on the roadway before A Street.
Flooding on the roadway on Washington Ave WB Before A St
All WB lanes use extreme caution
Use other routes
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Eastbound lanes of traffic are unaffected.