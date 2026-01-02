Fog causing low visibility around Las Vegas Valley on New Year’s Day

State police in a social media post to X advised travelers to use “extreme caution” outside the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Nevada State Police and other authorities are urging motorists to drive cautiously as fog has begun to pop up in areas across the Las Vegas Valley.

State police in a social media post to X on Thursday afternoon advised travelers to use “extreme caution” outside the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Visibility on State Route 159 was less than 300 feet, state police posted at 2:47 p.m., and low visibility was also affecting SR160.

Reports of fog disrupting commutes came in earlier on Thursday. The Regional Transportation of Southern Nevada issued a traffic alert at 8:17 a.m. Thursday advising of low visibility on SR160 near mile marker CL-21.

The National Weather Service Las Vegas field office said on X that patchy fog was popping up in particularly over mountain passes. In a forecast discussion posted online Thursday afternoon, weather service meteorologists said that given increased moisture from recent rains, fog could persist overnight.

Both the weather service and state police in their social media posts advised for motorists to drive with caution.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.