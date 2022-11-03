Formula One fan fest Strip road impacts underway

Rolling curb lane closures along Las Vegas Boulevard north and south began at 6 a.m. Thursday between Mirage and Planet Hollywood and will run through 6 p.m.

A rendering depicts Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix fan festival site planned for Nov. 5, 2022, at Caesars Palace. (Courtesy: Formula One)

Las Vegas Boulevard lane impacts tied to this weekend’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest are underway.

The free-all-day event takes place from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday in front of Caesars Palace and is highlighted by a live car run on the Strip.

On Friday, full curb lane closures will be in place starting at 6 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard north and south between Mirage and Planet Hollywood, as water filled barriers for the demonstration course are installed. Those are set to be in place by 5 p.m.

That closure will be in effect through Sunday, after crews remove all barriers tied to the event.

Formula One stars Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and George Russell are slated to take part in the demonstration, scheduled to occur between 5:30 and 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

Las Vegas Boulevard’s first taste of F1 action will lead to a full closure of the Strip between 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday.

The full closure is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and last until around 7 p.m.

The demo will start at Caesars Palace with drivers heading south on the Strip. Drivers will then go around the porte cochere at Paris then head back north on Las Vegas Boulevard to Caesars, according to Rutger Jansen, vice president of event production for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Full curb lane closures in both directions of the Las Vegas Strip will be in place all day Saturday and won’t be lifted until 3 p.m. Sunday, following the removal of safety barriers.

Race officials have been in contact with the resorts that will be impacted by the event to ensure employees will be able to access their places of work.

The fan fest includes interactive displays, Formula One race cars and a driver question and answer session. The first 500 fans ages 21 and older to enter the fan fest will have a chance to win a ticket for a private VIP celebration later that night at Caesars Palace featuring a performance by The Killers.

