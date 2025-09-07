Four vehicle crash in south Las Vegas Valley sends four to hospital
Four people transported to an area hospital, two of them have life threatening injuries, according to police.
Four people were hospitalized Saturday after a crash in the south Las Vegas valley involving three SUVs and one minivan, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Metro said officers responded to the area of East Windmill Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard South around 2:20 p.m. Of the four people transported to an area hospital, two of them have life threatening injuries, according to police.
Fatal detectives were responding, police said.
Police said the Windmill Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard intersection was completely shut down in all directions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
