Four vehicle crash in south Las Vegas Valley sends four to hospital

Four people transported to an area hospital, two of them have life threatening injuries, according to police.

Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by vehicle in west Las Vegas

A crash on East Windmill Lane and South Las Vegas Boulevard happened around 2:20 p.m. on September 6, 2025, according to police. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crash on East Windmill Lane and South Las Vegas Boulevard happened around 2:20 p.m. on September 6, 2025, according to police. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four people were hospitalized Saturday after a crash in the south Las Vegas valley involving three SUVs and one minivan, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro said officers responded to the area of East Windmill Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard South around 2:20 p.m. Of the four people transported to an area hospital, two of them have life threatening injuries, according to police.

Fatal detectives were responding, police said.

Police said the Windmill Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard intersection was completely shut down in all directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.