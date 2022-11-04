Frank Sinatra-Russell loop closure for repairs called off

A planned closure of a popular access point to the resort corridor that avoids Las Vegas Boulevard South has been cancelled.

The Frank Sinatra Drive-Russell Road loop will be fully closed to motorists beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, through 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Clark County announced Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Frank Sinatra Drive-Russell Road loop will be fully closed to motorists beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, through 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Clark County announced Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Frank Sinatra Drive-Russell Road loop will be fully closed to motorists beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, through 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Clark County announced Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A planned weekend closure of a popular access point to the resort corridor that avoids Las Vegas Boulevard South has been cancelled.

A Clark County email late Saturday did not give a reason for the cancellation.

“Details including future closure dates of the loop will be provided as soon as they’re confirmed,” Erik Pappa, the county’s director of communications, stated in the email.

The Frank Sinatra Drive-Russell Road loop was to be fully closed beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday through 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11. A second closure was to occur from 11 a.m. Nov. 13 until 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15.

Frank Sinatra features off-Strip entrances to various resorts, including many properties’ employee parking garages.

The closures are needed to repave worn areas of the road and install Intelligent Transportation Systems conduit for coordination of traffic signal timing. Following the work the county’s traffic division and the Regional Transportation Commission will adjust signal timing in the area to improve traffic flow in the area.

The loop is also a way T-Mobile Arena event attendees can get to and from the facility, without traveling on the Strip, for events and Golden Knights hockey games.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.