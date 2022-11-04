Frank Sinatra-Russell loop to close for 2 multi-day stretches near Strip

A popular access point to the resort corridor that avoids Las Vegas Boulevard South will shut to traffic for two multi-day stretches this month.

A popular access point to the resort corridor that avoids Las Vegas Boulevard South will shut to traffic for two multi-day stretches this month.

The Frank Sinatra Drive-Russell Road loop will be fully closed to motorists beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday through 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11, Clark County announced Thursday. A second closure will then occur from 11 a.m. Nov. 13 until 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15.

Frank Sinatra features off-Strip entrances to various resorts, including many properties’ employee parking garages.

The closures are needed to repave worn areas of the road and install Intelligent Transportation Systems conduit for coordination of traffic signal timing. Following the work the county’s traffic division and the Regional Transportation Commission will adjust signal timing in the area to improve traffic flow in the area.

During the closures there will be business access only on Frank Sinatra southbound from Reno Avenue. Frank Sinatra will be fully closed between the Russell overpass and Russell intersection with Frank Sinatra.

The Interstate 15 northbound exit to Frank Sinatra will remain open during the closures, which leads drivers directly to the east side of T-Mobile Arena. Drivers can also access Frank Sinatra in the area via Las Vegas Boulevard at Reno Avenue.

The loop is also a way T-Mobile Arena event attendees can get to and from the facility, without traveling on the Strip, for events and Golden Knights hockey games. The Knights will be on the road during the initial week-long closure and don’t play again at T-Mobile Arena until Nov. 12 against the St. Louis Blues. No other events are taking place at T-Mobile Arena during the closures.

