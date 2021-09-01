Fuel tanker overturns on highway

U.S. Highway 95 is shut down in both directions after a fuel tanker truck overturned in the northbound lanes.

U.S. Highway 95 was shut down in both directions early Wednesday after a fuel tanker truck overturned in the northbound lanes.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said troopers responded to a crash between an 18-wheeler and a BMW at 4:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Valley View Boulevard.

“The tanker truck overturned and I’m learning it was carrying approximately 8,500 gallons of fuel which is now leaking,” Smaka said. “We’ve had to close U.S. Highway 95 in both directions as a precaution because there is a hazardous material involved.”

Smaka said no one was injured.

“We just ask everyone to please avoid the area,” Smaka said, adding the closure was expected to “last several hours.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

