Fuel tanker overturns on highway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2021 - 6:06 am
 
Updated September 1, 2021 - 7:46 am
A fuel tanker truck carrying overturned on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday morning. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal).
U.S. Highway 95 is shut down in both directions after a fuel tanker truck overturned in the northbound lanes. (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)
A fuel tanker truck carrying approximately 8,500 gallons of fuel overturned on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday morning. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal).

U.S. Highway 95 was shut down in both directions early Wednesday after a fuel tanker truck overturned in the northbound lanes.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said troopers responded to a crash between an 18-wheeler and a BMW at 4:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Valley View Boulevard.

“The tanker truck overturned and I’m learning it was carrying approximately 8,500 gallons of fuel which is now leaking,” Smaka said. “We’ve had to close U.S. Highway 95 in both directions as a precaution because there is a hazardous material involved.”

Smaka said no one was injured.

“We just ask everyone to please avoid the area,” Smaka said, adding the closure was expected to “last several hours.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

