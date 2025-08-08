Game Day Express returns for Raiders, Knights, UNLV football games

The popular bus service for Raiders, Golden Knights and UNLV football games is returning for another year of getting sports fans to T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium.

The Regional Transportation Commission’s Game Day Express will kick off this year with Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium, beginning Aug. 16 with the Silver and Black’s preseason game versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Service for UNLV football games begins Aug. 23 when the Rebels face Idaho State at Allegiant, and Golden Knights service will start Sept. 23 with their first preseason game at T-Mobile Arena.

Game Day Express tickets cost $4 roundtrip, with exact change required. Fans are encouraged to purchase Game Day Express passes ahead of time using the rideRTC app or by credit/debit card when boarding to speed up the boarding process.

Here are the pickup and drop off locations for each of the teams’ Game Day Express service.

For Golden Knights and Raiders games:

— Summerlin Game Day Express: Red Rock Resort at 11011 W. Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas 89135.

— Green Valley Game Day Express: Green Valley Ranch at 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson 89052.

— Centennial Hills Game Day Express: Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89130.

— East Side Game Day Express: Sam’s Town Hotel, 5111 Boulder Highway Las Vegas 89122.

— North Las Vegas Game Day Express: Aliante Casino Hotel, 7300 N. Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas 89084.

— West Henderson Game Day Express: M Resort Spa Casino, 12300 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Henderson 89044.

For Raiders home games, the first departure for Allegiant is scheduled for three hours prior to kickoff. Service will then run about every 30 minutes thereafter at all locations except Sam’s Town, where service will run every hour. The last departure for Allegiant will leave one hour prior to kickoff at all locations.

Each route departs the stadium for its original destination 30 minutes following the end of games.

For VGK home games, the first departure for T-Mobile is scheduled for two hours prior to game time, with additional departures ending one hour before puck drop. Each route departs T-Mobile approximately 20 minutes after a game ends.

For UNLV football games

The Game Day Express for UNLV football games features one pick up point, on campus at the UNLV Transit Center located at 1135 E. University Avenue, Las Vegas 89119.

For Rebels football home games, the first departure for Allegiant is scheduled for two hours before kickoff, with additional service for running every 20 minutes, until one hour before kickoff. Return service to UNLV from Allegiant departs 25 minutes and one hour after a game ends.

Fans who are in town to attend games at T-Mobile or Allegiant and are staying on the Strip or downtown Las Vegas can take the RTC’s Deuce bus that runs 24/7 every day. Those heading to T-Mobile can exit at the Park MGM stop, and those heading to Allegiant should exit at Mandalay Bay and walk across the Hacienda Avenue bridge to the stadium.

