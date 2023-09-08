96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

Get ready for new closures for the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2023 - 11:23 am
 
Overnight lane restrictions and road closures are scheduled for this coming week for the I-515/ ...
Overnight lane restrictions and road closures are scheduled for this coming week for the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project in east Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

Overnight lane restrictions and road closures are scheduled for this coming week for the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project in east Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Friday.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, northbound Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) will be reduced to one lane between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue for bridge expansion and concrete pouring.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday, the northbound I-515 onramp from Charleston will be closed for concrete pouring.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving, NDOT advises.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
2
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
3
Aria manager accused of stealing more than $773K from Strip hotel
Aria manager accused of stealing more than $773K from Strip hotel
4
‘He took away a piece of my heart’: Man gets 100-year sentence for bar killing
‘He took away a piece of my heart’: Man gets 100-year sentence for bar killing
5
Las Vegas has the 2 most-photographed restaurants in US
Las Vegas has the 2 most-photographed restaurants in US
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist dies in east valley crash
RJ

That crash at East Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive caused the 97th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdition this year.

More stories
215 stretch near I-15 limited to 1 lane overnight
215 stretch near I-15 limited to 1 lane overnight
Trio of I-15 closures planned for next week near resort corridor
Trio of I-15 closures planned for next week near resort corridor
I-15 to close overnight near the Strip
I-15 to close overnight near the Strip
Tropicana Avenue to close overnight near south Strip
Tropicana Avenue to close overnight near south Strip
I-15 opens ‘part-time’ lane near Primm
I-15 opens ‘part-time’ lane near Primm
Summerlin Parkway road project heads toward completion
Summerlin Parkway road project heads toward completion