Get ready for new closures for the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project

Overnight lane restrictions and road closures are scheduled for this coming week for the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project in east Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

Overnight lane restrictions and road closures are scheduled for this coming week for the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project in east Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Friday.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, northbound Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) will be reduced to one lane between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue for bridge expansion and concrete pouring.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday, the northbound I-515 onramp from Charleston will be closed for concrete pouring.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving, NDOT advises.

