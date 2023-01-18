Get ready to feel impacts of ‘Dropicana’

Tuesday night marks the start of “Dropicana,” part of the demolition of the Tropicana bridge tied to the $305 million I-15-Tropicana Interchange project.

An aerial view of the interchange at Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tuesday, February 18, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Drivers beware, “Dropicana” is about to impact Interstate 15 southbound to Tropicana Avenue off-ramps for up to 18 months.

Tuesday night marks the start of “Dropicana,” part of the demolition of the Tropicana bridge tied to the $305 million I-15-Tropicana Interchange project.

Ramp closures begin at 9 p.m. with the I-15 southbound off-ramps to eastbound and westbound traffic closing for multiple months. The ramp to westbound Tropicana will close through September. While the flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana set to close through the summer of 2024.

During the closure of the I-15 southbound to Tropicana off-ramps, the Nevada Department of Transportation recommends motorists exit the freeway at Flamingo Road to the north or Russell Road to the south. Locals can also use the 215 Beltway to commute from the Las Vegas Valley’s west side.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.