48°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

Get ready to feel impacts of ‘Dropicana’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2023 - 8:33 pm
 
An aerial view of the interchange at Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tu ...
An aerial view of the interchange at Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tuesday, February 18, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Drivers beware, “Dropicana” is about to impact Interstate 15 southbound to Tropicana Avenue off-ramps for up to 18 months.

Tuesday night marks the start of “Dropicana,” part of the demolition of the Tropicana bridge tied to the $305 million I-15-Tropicana Interchange project.

Ramp closures begin at 9 p.m. with the I-15 southbound off-ramps to eastbound and westbound traffic closing for multiple months. The ramp to westbound Tropicana will close through September. While the flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana set to close through the summer of 2024.

During the closure of the I-15 southbound to Tropicana off-ramps, the Nevada Department of Transportation recommends motorists exit the freeway at Flamingo Road to the north or Russell Road to the south. Locals can also use the 215 Beltway to commute from the Las Vegas Valley’s west side.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
2
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
3
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
4
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
5
How to navigate around ‘Dropicana’-related traffic
How to navigate around ‘Dropicana’-related traffic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
‘Dropicana’ to bring traffic headaches to I-15, Tropicana
‘Dropicana’ to bring traffic headaches to I-15, Tropicana
A trio of major road projects set to halt traffic in 2023
A trio of major road projects set to halt traffic in 2023
How to navigate around ‘Dropicana’-related traffic
How to navigate around ‘Dropicana’-related traffic
Las Vegas mayor again calls on California to widen I-15
Las Vegas mayor again calls on California to widen I-15
A’s appear to be down to 1 potential Las Vegas ballpark site
A’s appear to be down to 1 potential Las Vegas ballpark site
Another bridge improvement project set for I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Another bridge improvement project set for I-15 between Nevada, Utah