Head-on crash on US 95 kills 2 Las Vegas men

A girl also died in the crash, which occurred May 20 in Nye County.

Three people were killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County last month.

On May 20, around 9:25 p.m., a Chevrolet Trax heading north on U.S. 95, west of Mercury, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol statement released Thursday.

Victor Jacuinde-Garcia, 22, the driver of the Chevrolet, and 24-year-old Giovanni Vazquez, both of Las Vegas, died at the scene, NHP said.

A girl in the Dodge was taken to Desert View Regional Medical Center where she later died. NHP did not identify the girl.

