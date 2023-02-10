54°F
Traffic

Heavy Las Vegas airport traffic expected on Super Bowl weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2023 - 7:30 am
 
Passengers line up to check in at Southwest Airlines at Harry Reid International Airport on Thu ...
Passengers line up to check in at Southwest Airlines at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Even though the Super Bowl is a few hundred miles away. in Phoenix, hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected in Las Vegas to enjoy the game this weekend.

The tweet said to expect heavy airport traffic through Feb. 16, meaning some visitors may extend their stay through Valentine’s Day.

Officials at Harry Reid International Airport are advising people using the airport or nearby roads to be prepared for long waits and heavy traffic.

A tweet by the airport offers tips and reminders:

— Taxis and rideshares will be in high demand.

— There will be longer lines at checkpoints, for rental car shuttle buses and other services.

— The airport will be extremely busy on Monday. Fliers are urged to report 2 to 3 hours before their departure time.

— Monday afternoon wait times at security checkpoints will be the longest.

And, of course, the Super Bowl will be at Allegiant Stadium next year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

A man sits for a blood sample during Metro's "DUI blitz" in April 2022 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Bas ...
Police plan ‘DUI blitz’ for Super Bowl Sunday
By / RJ

“Unfortunately, around the Super Bowl… we tend to get more DUI arrests,” Lt. Bret Ficklin said. “Usually most DUI arrests are on Saturday. This is the only time of year we assign (the blitz) on Sunday.”

