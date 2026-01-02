Heavy traffic clogs I-15 from Las Vegas to California after New Year’s holiday
Traffic on Interstate 15 near the Nevada–California state line was slow Friday as travelers wrapped up the New Year’s holiday.
Traffic on Interstate 15 near the Nevada–California state line was slow Friday as travelers wrapped up the New Year’s holiday.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said southbound I-15 experienced travel delays as visitors headed back to California on Friday afternoon.
The southbound lanes were backed up about 8 miles shortly before 1 p.m., according to the RTC.
#FASTALERT I-15 South delays to Stateline is 8 miles. Check fuel, gas, tires, and food/water. #I-15 #Delays pic.twitter.com/NzR2XRgZYD
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 2, 2026
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.