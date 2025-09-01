Heavy traffic on I-15 from Las Vegas to California on Labor Day
Traffic on the Interstate 15 near the state line between Nevada and California was slow Monday as travelers wrapped up the Labor Day holiday.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada advised that southbound I-15 was seeing travel delays as visitors head back to California.
According to RTC, just before 11 a.m. Monday, southbound I-15 was backed up about 4 miles.
“Expect major delays,” RTC said in a post on X.
The agency previously recommended that travelers avoid the I-15 southbound to California between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.
Las Vegas was among the top Labor Day destinations, according to AAA.
