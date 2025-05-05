Henderson ordinance targets dangerous e-dirt bike use; county weighs regulation

Henderson passed a new ordinance looking to crack down on the reckless use of e-bikes in city parks and trails.

A student on an e-dirt bike swerves around a car making an illegal u-turn on Coronado Center Drive outside Coronado High School in Henderson Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A student rides an e-dirt bike cutting off a car turning onto West Horizon Ridge Parkway from Coronado Center Drive near Coronado High School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A student riding an e-dirt bike pops a wheelie on Coronado Center Drive near Coronado High School Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henderson passed a new ordinance in an effort to crack down on the reckless use of electric bikes in city parks and trails.

The ordinance, passed in December, will see new signage installed at Henderson parks noting that the use of all e-bikes with throttles is banned in city parks and trails, officials announced Monday.

Meanwhile, Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday are slated to discuss and possibly vote on an ordinance that would regulate the use of electric bikes and scooters on certain public spaces.

If passed, the county law also would set fines that range from $150 to $600.

City ordinance

E-bikes that don’t have a throttle or have pedal-assist are not part of the new ordinance. The new regulation is aimed at e-dirt bikes that have become a safety issue over the past few years in Henderson and elsewhere in the Las Vegas Valley.

The city noted the ordinance was passed to ensure the safety of its residents and the upkeep of parks in Henderson.

Some e-dirt bikes can reach speeds of 50 mph or more. Teens routinely ride the e-dirt bikes dangerously on city roads, parks and paths.

Earlier this year Henderson Police Sgt. Richard Paul noted the increase in teens using e-bikes, often traveling in large groups and causing damage to city parks.

“In the grass, in the fields and hitting sprinkler heads,” Paul said in February.

Motorized vehicles and electric motorcycles are still permitted in areas designated for motor vehicles, such as parking lots, driveways and park roads.

Since most e-dirt bikes are designed for off-road use, they are not authorized on area roadways, unless they have safety features, as required by law.

“To legally operate an e-dirt bike on a public roadway, it must be equipped with all required safety features such as headlights, taillights, turn signals, mirrors, and functional brakes,” a Henderson police spokesperson said Monday in an email.

An e-dirt bike must also be registered and covered by insurance, the department said.

County proposal

Clark County’s ordinance, which was introduced last month, defined the vehicles and classified electric bicycles depending on what speed they can reach.

People on e-bikes and e-scooters will be able to ride on sidewalks, trails, parks and other recreations areas unless there’s signage that prohibit it, the county said. There will be a 15 mph speed limit at most county parks.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to perform stunts, wheelies, ride on handlebars, operate at unsafe speeds, or engage in any other reckless behavior while operating an electric bicycle or an electric scooter,” according to the proposed ordinance.

Helmets would be recommended for adults and required for minors.

Nighttime operators would have to install a white light on the front of the electric vehicles, and a red lamp behind them, the county said.

A Las Vegas teen was killed last week in a crash involving an e-bike he was riding. Brian O’Dea, 16, died after he crashed the Segway Xyber Electric Bike that he was riding, after failing to stop at a stop sign and colliding with the side of a pickup truck, at the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Eugene Avenue.

A description of the Segway model e-bike online says it can go 0-20 mph in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 35 mph.

