Holiday travel expected to be up this year, AAA says

An airplane takes off from Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Airplanes sit parked at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An airplane lands at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An airplane takes off from Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Travelers wait to pick up their bags at the baggage claim area at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A traveler rides the escalator at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Travelers wait to pick up their bags at the baggage claim area at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Don’t let weather conditions, a traffic jam or a safety oversight ruin a jolly holiday road trip.

More than 115 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season, according to AAA, which estimates that the vast majority of them will hit the road in personal vehicles.

“This year-end holiday forecast, with an additional 2.5 million travelers compared to last year, mirrors what AAA Travel has been observing throughout 2023,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, wrote in a news release. “More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost, to make memories with loved ones and experience new places.”

AAA did not break down traveler estimates per jurisdiction but declared Las Vegas a top-10 holiday destination domestically.

AAA projects heavy road congestion nationwide between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, with little impact expected for Sunday and Monday.

“This year’s projected number of drivers is the second highest on record after 2019 when 108 million drivers hit the road for the holidays,” the release said.

The nonprofit recommends that travelers hitting the road the Tuesday after Christmas should do so before noon.

Gas prices are expected to be similar, or even less, than they were last holiday season, when U.S. drivers, on average, paid $3.10 ($3.20 on Christmas and New Year’s Day), according to AAA.

About 7.5 million U.S. people are expected to fly, AAA said, and The Las Vegas Review-Journal compiled the following tips for Harry Reid International Airport travelers.

Before your trip

Meanwhile, the Nevada Department of Transportation provided the following recommendations for those getting into cars, asking those travelers to prioritize safety:

■ Do a maintenance check on your vehicle, including tire pressure, brakes, lights and fluid levels.

■ Keep on top of weather forecasts and road conditions with an expectation that they can change with little warning.

■ Pack an emergency kit that includes first-aid materials, blankets, a flashlight, snacks and water.

■ Plan the route in advance, and share those details with someone close.

Be ready for adverse conditions

■ Slow down “well below the speed limit” in rain, snow or fog.

■ Remember to turn on headlights at night, and when there’s low visibility. “This helps other drivers see you and enhances your visibility on the road,” the transportation department said.

■ To allow for proper braking distances, particularly during adverse conditions, keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

Alcohol consumption, and rest

■ The transportation department reiterated the dangers of drinking and driving, and tiredness: “Never drive impaired or drowsy.”

■ If the driver decides to drink, they should designate a sober driver, or use another form of transportation.

■ “Ensure that you are well-rested before embarking on a long journey,” the transportation department said. “Fatigue can impair your ability to drive safely.”

Help on Nevada highways?

■ Vehicle issues, such as flat tires and other small mechanical problems, can be reported by punching in *NHP (*647) on cellphones.

■ Emergencies can be directed to 911.

■ To report dangerous driving, crashes or stranded vehicles, contact *NHP.

