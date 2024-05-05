Homeless man severely injured after car hits tent, driver flees

A 63-year-old unhoused Las Vegas man was in critical condition after an early Sunday hit-and-run crash, police said.

A 63-year-old unhoused Las Vegas man was in critical condition after a car ran off the road and hit him as he was sleeping inside a makeshift tent early Sunday, police said.

The driver and his passenger then abandoned the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze and fled the scene on foot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at Sandhill Road and Hawaii Avenue, which is near East Charleson Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

The unhoused man, identified as Robert Patrick Tully, was taken to University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition.

According a Metro news release issued Sunday morning, the Cruze was traveling north on Sandhill approaching Hawaii Avenue when it veered off the road to the right and “collided with the pedestrian,” who had been sleeping inside a makeshift tent in a desert area.

After the crash, which was reported at 1:56 a.m., other people who were also in the area told the Cruze driver and his passenger to wait for police, to no avail.

“After the collision, the vehicle stopped inside a business just north of the crash, where several uninvolved motorists contacted the driver and his front passenger, advising them to wait for police,” the Metro release stated. “After a brief discussion with the witnesses, the Chevrolet driver and his front passenger returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.”

The driver and passenger “abandoned the vehicle nearby and fled on foot in an unknown direction,” police said.

Tully was taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center, where he remained in critical condition Sunday. Police also described Tully’s injuries as severe.

The latest Metro statistics show the number of hit-and-run fatalities between Jan. 1 and April 26 was 11 this year, compared with six over the same time last year, marking an increase of 83.3 percent.

All collisions overall were down in that time period, with 5,865 in 2024 compared with 6,438 in 2023, a decline of 8.9 percent.

Collisions involving pedestrians have risen 18.5 percent, with 282 in the first almost four months of 2024. That’s compared with 238 in 2023.

Sunday’s crash remained under investigation by Metro’s collision investigation section.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro at 702-828-3786.

Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the “P3” mobile app.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.