Hoover Dam pedestrian bridge closing for a week

The popular and picturesque tourist attraction is getting some roadwork done, along with the roads that lead to and from it.

People visit the Hoover Dam in Boulder City on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hoover Dam, one of the most popular and picturesque tourist attractions in Southern Nevada, is getting some work done.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the pedestrian bridge at the dam will be closed roughly a week starting July 17 for maintenance and repairs. The bridge is expected to reopen to the public July 22.

Once the bridge reopens, the Bureau of Reclamation, which operates Hoover Dam, is changing its operating hours because of further scheduled maintenance.

From July 23 through August 10, the dam will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday operating hours will stay the same — 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Transportation is planning roadwork in the area around Hoover Dam.

Interstate 11 will undergo milling and paving for three weeks starting July 10, the department said. In addition, state Route 172, which runs between I-11 and Hoover Dam, will get milling and paving for two weeks starting July 24.

