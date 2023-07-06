104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

Hoover Dam pedestrian bridge closing for a week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2023 - 1:59 pm
 
People visit the Hoover Dam in Boulder City on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas R ...
People visit the Hoover Dam in Boulder City on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People visit the Hoover Dam in Boulder City on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas R ...
People visit the Hoover Dam in Boulder City on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hoover Dam, one of the most popular and picturesque tourist attractions in Southern Nevada, is getting some work done.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the pedestrian bridge at the dam will be closed roughly a week starting July 17 for maintenance and repairs. The bridge is expected to reopen to the public July 22.

Once the bridge reopens, the Bureau of Reclamation, which operates Hoover Dam, is changing its operating hours because of further scheduled maintenance.

From July 23 through August 10, the dam will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday operating hours will stay the same — 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Transportation is planning roadwork in the area around Hoover Dam.

Interstate 11 will undergo milling and paving for three weeks starting July 10, the department said. In addition, state Route 172, which runs between I-11 and Hoover Dam, will get milling and paving for two weeks starting July 24.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
2
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
3
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
4
MSG Sphere dazzles in debut — DRONE VIDEO
MSG Sphere dazzles in debut — DRONE VIDEO
5
Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup
Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver of rental SUV sought in fatal hit-and-run
By Mark Credico and Sabrina Schnur / RJ

A pedestrian was killed after a hit and run with an SUV at Twain near University Center drive. Police are still looking for the vehicle.

More stories
History made at WSOP Main Event
History made at WSOP Main Event
Where does Las Vegas rank in a new list of best cities for renters?
Where does Las Vegas rank in a new list of best cities for renters?
California man suspected in 13 thefts at cellphone stores
California man suspected in 13 thefts at cellphone stores
Aviators’ sellouts in high heat bodes well for A’s Vegas plans
Aviators’ sellouts in high heat bodes well for A’s Vegas plans
Neon Museum offering VIP Sphere show tickets during design convention
Neon Museum offering VIP Sphere show tickets during design convention
Las Vegas real estate finally returning to pre-pandemic normal: LVR president
Las Vegas real estate finally returning to pre-pandemic normal: LVR president