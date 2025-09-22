HOV lanes returning to key stretch of I-15 this week

Interstate 15 will see high-occupancy vehicle lane restrictions return later this week after being offline during two improvement projects near the Las Vegas Strip.

Traffic runs on Interstate 15 northbound on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, where a portion of HOV lanes were restriped as general purpose lanes. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High-occupancy vehicle lane restrictions will return to Interstate 15 later this week after being offline during two improvement projects along the busy corridor.

The HOV lane regulations on I-15 between Russell and Flamingo roads were lifted last year during work on the I-15-Tropicana interchange, then further south while the I-15 south project was underway.

With work on the $382 million I-15-Tropicana project wrapped up and the $81 million I-15 south widening project winding down, HOV lane rules will return after a series of overnight lane restrictions planned this week for crews to restripe the interstate.

Once the restriping work is completed, HOV lane rules will be enforced between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lanes are open to all traffic outside of those hours.

The restriping will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on this schedule:

— Monday: I-15 northbound will be reduced to two lanes from Silverado Ranch Boulevard to Sunset Road.

— Tuesday: I-15 southbound will be reduced to two lanes from Twain Avenue to Sunset.

— Wednesday: I-15 southbound will be reduced to two lanes from Sunset to Silverado Ranch.

The carpool lanes were added to I-15 in 2019 during Project Neon, expanding on the system of HOV lanes on Interstate 11, formerly known as U.S. Highway 95.

Last year, Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, who sits as vice chairman of the Nevada Board of Transportation, initiated a two-year study to see what, if any, impacts would occur if the HOV lane regulations were removed entirely.

The study is expected to be completed next year. At that time, pending the results, the state could move to eliminate carpools lanes all together. Anthony claims the HOV lanes cause congestion and that their implementation has not encouraged Southern Nevada motorists to carpool.

Carpool lane hours have been changed repeatedly over the last few years, going from 24 hours per day, seven days a week, to being open to all motorists from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and then to the current four hours per day during morning and evening weekday rush hours.

