How Boring Co. intends to connect Vegas Loop to Reid airport coming into view

The vision of how Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop will connect with Harry Reid International Airport is becoming clearer.

An artist rendering of what the J Dapper Airport Center parking garage, to be built at 5030 Paradise Road, will look like. (Dapper Companies)

In a building permit application submitted last month, Boring Co. revealed plans to tunnel from a planned station site at 4744 Paradise Road to a site just south of Tropicana Avenue, at 5032 Palo Verde Road, which is sandwiched between Paradise Road and University Center Drive, across the street from an airport parking lot.

On Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop station map, there is a station planned for the area that is consistent with the 5032 Palo Verde address, which is directly across the street from the planned Airport Center site. The Boring Co. intends to purchase the 1.72-acre plot on Palo Verde Road owned by Washington-based Monarch Enterprises to build a Vegas Loop station, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Road Warrior. A representative from Monarch declined to comment on the potential sale when reached Friday by phone.

The 4744 Paradise Vegas Loop site is already owned by Boring Co., which is actively tunneling toward the Las Vegas Convention Center, in what’s dubbed the University Center Loop. Along that route are planned stops at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, a potential future multi-family unit with a station on Paradise that Boring Co. is planning to build, and stations at the former sites of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant and Firefly on Paradise that, in part, will serve Sphere eventgoers.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said last month that the University Center Loop tunneling should reach the convention center sometime this summer.

Airport Center

The planned airport Vegas Loop station would be next to the planned J Dapper Airport Center project being developed by Dapper Cos. Plans call for a nine-level parking garage with 1,271 parking spots, including 72 Tesla superchargers on the first floor, according to documents submitted to Clark County.

The J Dapper Airport Center will feature a shuttle system to and from the airport which will serve those who park there and could serve Vegas Loop riders, according to Dapper Cos.

Reid airport spokeswoman Monika Bertaki confirmed there have been preliminary talks about the 5030 Paradise address as part of the Airport Center, although she said she wasn’t aware of the Vegas Loop station planned for Palo Verde Road.

Multimodal center

The two sites are within a larger portion of land — some parcels developed and some vacant — sandwiched between Paradise and University Center to the west and east and Paradise and Kitty Hawk Way/Swenson Street to the north and south, where the Clark County Department of Aviation owns around 20 acres.

That airport-owned land is planned for the North Multimodal Center, part of a larger airport modernization project. The multimodal center would be another way for Vegas Loop riders to transfer to and from Reid airport’s terminals.

The airport’s modernization plans also include a new transit center south of the airport on a portion of nearly 130 acres the airport owns at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road. That property currently features the Las Vegas Golf and Driving Range, the former All-American Sports Park and 65 acres of undeveloped land. The land neighbors the Regional Transportation Commission’s South Strip Terminal on Gilespie Street and Sunset Road.

When announced last year by Reid airport, it was noted that the transit centers would feature ride share and public transportation options in addition to parking for employees and airport crew members.

The airport and Clark County are also planning a number of road updates around the airport to improve travel, including a a new road between Paradise and University Center that would intersect with Palo Verde Road.

“I don’t have a time frame yet – the consultant is on board now and meeting with stakeholders to prepare the preliminary design of all the modernization projects at LAS (airport),” Bertaki said in an email.

The long-term goal of the north transit center is to “Have all transportation flowing in and out of that center,” Bertaki said.

Airport connection key

Having Vegas Loop stations near the north multimodal center would allow travelers to take the Vegas Loop into and out of the airport. The connection would be a major win for the Boring Co.; the biggest knock on the Las Vegas Monorail was that it never connected to the airport.

The biggest issue for the monorail extension was obtaining needed approvals and clearances from the Federal Aviation Administration, since the monorail’s track would have to be constructed on airport land.

Vegas Loop operations

Boring Co. uses Tesla electric vehicles in the private point-to-point underground people mover system. A key aspect as the system continues to expand will be the ability of passengers to go from one point to another without stopping in between. Passengers on the monorail have to stop at each station, as they make their way to their desired destination.

The Vegas Loop currently serves various exhibit halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center and stations at Resorts World, the Westgate and Encore. The stations at Resorts World and Westgate have recently been operating daily with varying hours, mainly between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., with the convention center and Encore stations only operating during conventions and shows at the convention center.

At full build out, the Vegas Loop is planned to feature 68 miles of tunnels and 104 stations across the resort corridor, downtown Las Vegas and other places of interest including most Strip resorts, Allegiant Stadium, Chinatown and Reid airport.

