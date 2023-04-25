How to navigate HOV lanes in Las Vegas as new hours begin

“Drivers are not allowed to cross the double white lines at any time,” a Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman said.

The high-occupancy vehicle lanes are largely empty in both directions on Interstate 15 near the East Flamingo Road exit on June 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

With new carpool lane hours introduced Tuesday morning on Las Vegas Valley freeways, motorists should be aware of the regulations during the times the lanes are open to all drivers.

The high-occupancy vehicle lanes on Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 are now only enforced for four hours a day on weekdays, between 6 and 8 a.m. and between 4 and 6 p.m. Previously they were enforced between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Crews from the Nevada Department of Transportation began installing signage with the updated HOV lane hours Tuesday morning.

“Drivers are not allowed to cross the double white lines at any time, regardless of whether the HOV operation is in effect,” department spokesman Justin Hopkins said.

This means motorists traveling in the carpool lanes must enter and exit at the designated points along the 22 miles of HOV lanes in Las Vegas, regardless of the time of day.

Rules for HOV lanes during regulated hours:

— A vehicle must have at least two occupants in order to use the lanes.

— Motorcycles are allowed to use the lanes, even with just one rider.

— Regional Transportation Commission buses are allowed to use the lanes, with or without passengers.

Emergency vehicles may use the lanes at any time.

Unlike in some cities, motorists traveling by themselves in electric vehicles are not allowed to use the carpool lanes during regulated hours. Trucks with over two axles and motorists who only have pets as passengers also are prohibited from using the lanes during those hours.

