77°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

How to navigate HOV lanes in Las Vegas as new hours begin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2023 - 11:19 am
 
Updated April 25, 2023 - 12:05 pm
The high-occupancy vehicle lanes are largely empty in both directions on Interstate 15 near the ...
The high-occupancy vehicle lanes are largely empty in both directions on Interstate 15 near the East Flamingo Road exit on June 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

With new carpool lane hours introduced Tuesday morning on Las Vegas Valley freeways, motorists should be aware of the regulations during the times the lanes are open to all drivers.

The high-occupancy vehicle lanes on Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 are now only enforced for four hours a day on weekdays, between 6 and 8 a.m. and between 4 and 6 p.m. Previously they were enforced between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Crews from the Nevada Department of Transportation began installing signage with the updated HOV lane hours Tuesday morning.

“Drivers are not allowed to cross the double white lines at any time, regardless of whether the HOV operation is in effect,” department spokesman Justin Hopkins said.

This means motorists traveling in the carpool lanes must enter and exit at the designated points along the 22 miles of HOV lanes in Las Vegas, regardless of the time of day.

Rules for HOV lanes during regulated hours:

— A vehicle must have at least two occupants in order to use the lanes.

— Motorcycles are allowed to use the lanes, even with just one rider.

— Regional Transportation Commission buses are allowed to use the lanes, with or without passengers.

Emergency vehicles may use the lanes at any time.

Unlike in some cities, motorists traveling by themselves in electric vehicles are not allowed to use the carpool lanes during regulated hours. Trucks with over two axles and motorists who only have pets as passengers also are prohibited from using the lanes during those hours.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
2
Las Vegas Ballpark would need artificial turf for A’s, Aviators
Las Vegas Ballpark would need artificial turf for A’s, Aviators
3
Woman fatally shot while walking near Southern Highlands
Woman fatally shot while walking near Southern Highlands
4
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
5
Four 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
Four 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
It’s official: HOV lanes soon will be open to all drivers for more hours
It’s official: HOV lanes soon will be open to all drivers for more hours
State regulators could put the brakes on HOV lanes in Las Vegas
State regulators could put the brakes on HOV lanes in Las Vegas
Reduced HOV lane hours to begin this week on I-15, US 95
Reduced HOV lane hours to begin this week on I-15, US 95
EDITORIAL: NDOT’s HOV fiasco is on life support
EDITORIAL: NDOT’s HOV fiasco is on life support
More I-15/Tropicana-related lane impacts on the horizon
More I-15/Tropicana-related lane impacts on the horizon
Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with car near Seven Magic Mountains
Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with car near Seven Magic Mountains