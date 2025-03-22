I-11 northbound closed between Nellis and Russell

All of the northbound lanes on Interstate 11 in Las Vegas near Henderson were closed Saturday afternoon.

According to a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada post on X at 12:37 p.m., all northbound lanes on I-11, also known as U.S. Highway 95, between Russell Road and Nellis Boulevard were closed.

Images from a traffic camera around that time showed several law enforcement vehicles parked near a semitruck.

#FASTALERT

⛔️All NB lanes are temporarily blocked on I-11(US-95) between Nellis Blvd and Russell Rd.⛔️

‼️Heavy Traffic- Expect Delays‼️

Please use the exit at Russell or before. pic.twitter.com/vd32iRBiTf — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 22, 2025

The Nevada Highway Patrol’s Current Road Closures and Incidents website said there was a vehicle accident with injury on the northbound I-11 near Russell that was reported at 9:19 a.m.

Drivers were told to exit the highway at Russell or before.

“Heavy traffic — expect delays,” the RTC’s X post said.

Messages from the Review-Journal to the Nevada Highway Patrol were not immediately returned early Saturday afternoon.

