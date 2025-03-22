76°F
I-11 northbound closed between Nellis and Russell

Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2025 - 2:14 pm
 

All of the northbound lanes on Interstate 11 in Las Vegas near Henderson were closed Saturday afternoon.

According to a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada post on X at 12:37 p.m., all northbound lanes on I-11, also known as U.S. Highway 95, between Russell Road and Nellis Boulevard were closed.

Images from a traffic camera around that time showed several law enforcement vehicles parked near a semitruck.

The Nevada Highway Patrol’s Current Road Closures and Incidents website said there was a vehicle accident with injury on the northbound I-11 near Russell that was reported at 9:19 a.m.

Drivers were told to exit the highway at Russell or before.

“Heavy traffic — expect delays,” the RTC’s X post said.

Messages from the Review-Journal to the Nevada Highway Patrol were not immediately returned early Saturday afternoon.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

