I-15 closures planned near Allegiant Stadium

The Harmon Avenue bridge over Interstate 15 is seen on March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas as construction gets underway on the $305 million I-15/Tropicana interchange project. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Interstate 15 is set to be shut down over a pair of nights next month near Allegiant Stadium in connection with the ongoing $305 million I-15/Tropicana Avenue project.

In order to install 10 new dynamic messaging boards on I-15 between Blue Diamond and Russell roads, the northbound lanes of the interstate will close for two separate nights.

“The full-colored LED signs provide next-generation, real-time driver information to prepare motorists for upcoming incidents and lane restrictions,” Justin Hopkins, a Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman, said in a statement. “The system will assist drivers entering and exiting the resort corridor on I-15.”

From 9 p.m. on May 8 to 5 a.m the following day, I-15 northbound will be closed to traffic between Blue Diamond and the 215 Beltway. Motorists will be detoured to Windmill Lane and then Las Vegas Boulevard, where drivers can re-enter the interstate.

I-15 northbound will be closed to traffic at Russell between 9 p.m. on May 15 and 5 a.m. the following day, with drivers being diverted to a lane that runs parallel to the interstate.

Additional overnight closures of I-15 also are expected to occur in June.

And starting May 10, crews will close one lane of Harmon Avenue over I-15 as work on constructing a half interchange there progresses.

“That lane will remain closed until the half interchange opens this fall,” Hopkins said.

