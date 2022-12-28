59°F
Traffic

I-15 is backed up for 7 miles from the California state line

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 2:08 pm
 
Updated December 28, 2022 - 3:54 pm
Cars head south on Interstate 15 out of Las Vegas near the Nevada-California border on Wednesda ...
Cars head south on Interstate 15 out of Las Vegas near the Nevada-California border on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Interstate 15 heading south out of Las Vegas is backed up for seven miles from the California border, officials said.

The backup was reported in a tweet posted at 1:20 p.m. and then at 3 p.m. Wednesday by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

“Prepare for long delays and safe travel” the tweet said.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol spokesperson Trooper Ashlee Wellman said in a text message that the backup was caused by traffic congestion and not by any crashes.

“Heavy holiday traffic,” the tweet said.

The holidays are known to cause traffic spikes, and delays, on the main route between Las Vegas and California.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, southbound I-15 from Las Vegas to California saw a 16-mile backup.

As well, many travelers affected by the ongoing Southwest Airlines meltdown have been forced to rent cars to drive to their destination after their flights were canceled.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

