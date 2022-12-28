47°F
I-15 jammed for 5th straight day at California-Nevada border

I-15 jammed at California-Nevada border for 5th day
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 2:08 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2022 - 7:52 pm
This picture taken from video shows traffic backed up on Interstate 15 southbound near Primm on ...
This picture taken from video shows traffic backed up on Interstate 15 southbound near Primm on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

Traffic headaches continued Friday for those heading from Las Vegas toward Los Angeles.

Interstate 15 heading south out of Las Vegas was backed up for 12 miles from the California border on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet posted at 1:11 p.m. by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

“Expect delays,” the tweet said.

This is the fifth straight day of backups on the highway.

The holidays are known to cause traffic spikes, and delays, on the main route between Las Vegas and California.

On Monday, the day after Christmas, traffic was backed up 12 miles on the way out of Las Vegas. On Tuesday, the backup was seven miles.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, southbound I-15 from Las Vegas to California saw a 16-mile backup.

As well, many travelers affected by the ongoing Southwest Airlines meltdown have been forced to rent cars to drive to their destination after their flights were canceled.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter. Paul Pearson contributed to this story.

RELATED

Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens

