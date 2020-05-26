I-15 lane closures near downtown Las Vegas to occur this week

Travel on Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas will be impacted on a pair of overnights this week.

I-15 between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue will see lane reductions between 3 a.m and 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for upgrading of 10 light masts, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced.

The following lane closures will occur during both days:

— A right travel lane along I-15 southbound between Charleston and Sahara.

— The U.S. Highway 95 southbound ramp to I-15 southbound will have a left lane closure from the Pinto Lane on-ramp to Oakey Boulevard.

— A right lane closed on I-15 southbound from Oakey to Sahara.

Motorists are asked to use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes if possible.

