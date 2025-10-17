I-15 lane, ramp closures expected south of Las Vegas resort corridor

Motorists should brace for a week of lane reductions and freeway ramp closures on Interstate 15 south of the resort corridor as a yearslong widening project moves along.

Work on widening Interstate 15 continues between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Pebble Road Friday, June 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists should brace for a week of lane reductions and freeway ramp closures on Interstate 15 south of the resort corridor as a yearslong widening project moves toward the finish line.

The traffic restrictions tied to the $81 million I-15 South widening project are needed for crews to seal pavement joints, improve barrier rails and install overhead signs.

The lane and ramp closures that will occur between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly between Sunday and Oct. 24 are as follows:

— I-15 reduced northbound reduced to two lanes between Sloan and Blue Diamond roads.

— I-15 southbound reduced to two lanes between Blue Diamond and Sloan roads.

— Between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday, the Blue Diamond eastbound flyover ramp to I-15 northbound will be closed.

During the work hours there will be intermittent on and off-ramp closures along I-15 southbound between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Sloan Road.

The project began in January 2024 and is expected to be completed in December.

The project includes widening I-15 from six to eight general-purpose lanes between Sloan Road and St. Rose Parkway and from six to 11 general-purpose lanes between St. Rose Parkway and Blue Diamond Road.

Additional work on the project includes bridge resurfacing and pavement preservation at the Blue Diamond Interchange and installing new sound walls near select areas throughout the corridor. Crews are also installing intelligent transportation system infrastructure and grading and paving stretches of the road.

