I-15 near resort corridor set for back-to-back full weekend closures for repaving, restriping

Interstate 15 near the resort corridor is set for back-to-back full directional weekend closures as crews repave and restripe a stretch of the busy freeway that was included in a $382 million road project.

When will power be fully restored in wake of Las Vegas windstorms?

Work continues on the Interstate 15 at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Interstate 15 near the resort corridor is set for back-to-back full directional weekend closures as crews repave and restripe a stretch of the busy freeway that was included in a yearslong $382 million road project.

The repaving work will mark the final major disruptions to mainline I-15 tied to the I-15/Tropicana Avenue interchange project that began in 2022.

The first closure will run from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday on I-15 northbound between Russell and Flamingo roads, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

During the closure, the following freeway ramps will also be closed to traffic:

— 215 Beltway westbound to I-15 northbound ramp; -215 eastbound to I-15 northbound ramp.

— Russell on-ramp to I-15 northbound.

— Tropicana on-ramp to I-15 northbound.

— Las Vegas Boulevard to I-15 northbound on-ramp.

During the I-15 northbound closure, motorists can take a detour by exiting the freeway at Russell and heading west to Decatur Boulevard. At Decatur, drivers should head north to Flamingo Road. There motorists should head east on Flamingo, to the I-15 northbound on-ramp.

The following weekend, I-15 southbound will be shut to traffic from 9 p.m. July 18 to 5 a.m. July 21 between Spring Mountain Road and Tropicana.

During the I-15 southbound closure the following freeway ramps will also be closed:

— Spring Mountain I-15 southbound on-ramp.

— Flamingo I-15 southbound on-ramp.

— Harmon Avenue I-15 on-ramp.

During the I-15 southbound closure, motorists can take a detour by exiting the freeway at Spring Mountain, then heading west to Decatur. Drivers can then head south on Decatur until they reach Tropicana, where they’ll head eastbound. Motorists can then reenter I-15 southbound at the Tropicana on-ramp.

Once the repaving and restriping operations are completed on each section of I-15, the high occupancy vehicle lanes that were temporarily removed will go back into effect.

The over three-year project saw I-15 widened by one lane in each direction between Hacienda and Harmon avenues, the the Tropicana bridge widened over the interstate, as well as upgrades and widening to Tropicana on-and-off-ramps, the addition of the Harmon half interchange, the reconfiguration of Dean Martin Drive at Tropicana and the addition of Joey Bishop Drive.

Remaining work on the project includes widening Tropicana between Polaris and Valley View Drive. That work is slated for completion this fall. Some future on-and-off ramp closures, I-15 lane restrictions and neighboring surface street impacts tied to the project are still expected over the next few weeks.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.