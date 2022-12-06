I-15 north closed after tractor trailer crash

An accident involving a tractor trailer shut down I-15 north near Speedway Boulevard. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed Interstate 15 Northbound near Speedway Boulevard.

#TrafficAlert IR15 NB at Speedway is currently closed. A tractor trailer failed to maintain its travel lane striking the guardrail. Driver sustained minor injuries. We are currently working to get the diesel fuel cleaned up. Traffic is being diverted off at Speedway. pic.twitter.com/gNPgrL8n4O — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) December 6, 2022

The tractor trailer failed to maintain its travel lane, striking a guardrail, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Traffic is being diverted at Speedway Boulevard.