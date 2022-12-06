41°F
I-15 north closed after tractor trailer crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2022 - 6:24 am
 
An accident involving a tractor trailer shut down I-15 north near Speedway Boulevard. (Nevada H ...
An accident involving a tractor trailer shut down I-15 north near Speedway Boulevard. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed Interstate 15 Northbound near Speedway Boulevard.

The tractor trailer failed to maintain its travel lane, striking a guardrail, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Traffic is being diverted at Speedway Boulevard.

