I-15 northbound traffic diverted because of crash
The Nevada State Police said traffic is being diverted Wednesday morning because of an overturned semitractor-trailer.
Traffic on northbound Interstate 15 near the 215 northern Beltway is being diverted off at Lamb Boulevard on Wednesday morning because of an overturned semitractor-trailer, according to the Nevada State Police Twitter account.
The onramp for Tropical Parkway also is closed because of the crash.
The crash was reported at 5:16 a.m., according to the NSP website.
