39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

I-15 northbound traffic diverted because of crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2023 - 7:06 am
 
An overturned semitractor-trailer is causing headaches for commuters Wednesday, April 5, 2023, ...
An overturned semitractor-trailer is causing headaches for commuters Wednesday, April 5, 2023, on northbound Interstate 15 near the 215 northern Beltway. (Nevada State Police)

Traffic on northbound Interstate 15 near the 215 northern Beltway is being diverted off at Lamb Boulevard on Wednesday morning because of an overturned semitractor-trailer, according to the Nevada State Police Twitter account.

The onramp for Tropical Parkway also is closed because of the crash.

The crash was reported at 5:16 a.m., according to the NSP website.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Trump charged in historic 34-count felony indictment in hush money scheme
Trump charged in historic 34-count felony indictment in hush money scheme
2
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
4
California’s snowpack contains more water than Lake Mead. Now what?
California’s snowpack contains more water than Lake Mead. Now what?
5
$14M won in largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history
$14M won in largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Multiple hospitalizations following two crashes on 215 Beltway
Multiple hospitalizations following two crashes on 215 Beltway
All lanes reopened on Interstate 15 after tractor trailer flipped, causing major delays
All lanes reopened on Interstate 15 after tractor trailer flipped, causing major delays
Several hospitalized after 6-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas
Several hospitalized after 6-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with car near Seven Magic Mountains
Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with car near Seven Magic Mountains
Prepare for traffic delays when Biden visits Vegas on Tuesday
Prepare for traffic delays when Biden visits Vegas on Tuesday
US 95 offramp to close for month near downtown Las Vegas
US 95 offramp to close for month near downtown Las Vegas