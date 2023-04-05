I-15 northbound traffic diverted because of crash

The Nevada State Police said traffic is being diverted Wednesday morning because of an overturned semitractor-trailer.

An overturned semitractor-trailer is causing headaches for commuters Wednesday, April 5, 2023, on northbound Interstate 15 near the 215 northern Beltway. (Nevada State Police)

Traffic on northbound Interstate 15 near the 215 northern Beltway is being diverted off at Lamb Boulevard on Wednesday morning because of an overturned semitractor-trailer, according to the Nevada State Police Twitter account.

The onramp for Tropical Parkway also is closed because of the crash.

The crash was reported at 5:16 a.m., according to the NSP website.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.