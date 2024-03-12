I-15 reduced to 1 lane overnight in south valley

A portion of Interstate 15 in the south Las Vegas Valley will see multi-week lane restrictions as part of an $86 million freeway widening project.

Both directions of I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Cactus Avenue will be intermittently reduced to one lane nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through April 5, for milling and paving operations on the inside median, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Additionally, the southbound lanes of the interstate along that stretch will be limited to two lanes between March 25 and April 5.

Motorists can expect truck traffic to enter the work zone through the left shoulder of southbound I-15 near Silverado Ranch and will exit at Cactus. Around 12,000 tons of asphalt is expected to be utilized in the paving of the one-mile stretch of I-15, according to NDOT. The speed limit through the work zone is reduced to 55 MPH

The work is part of a larger project aimed at enhancing nearly nine miles of I-15 between Sloan and Warm Springs roads.

The project includes:

— Widening I-15 from six to eight lanes between Sloan Road and St. Rose Parkway.

— Widening and re-striping I-15 from six to 10 lanes between St. Rose and Blue Diamond, with an HOV lane added in each direction.

— Resurfacing bridges and pavement preservation at the Blue Diamond interchange.

— Building 10 new sound walls near residential areas along the stretch.

Work on the project began on Jan. 2 and is expected to last through next year.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.