40°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

I-15 reopens after three-day closure

I-15 reopens after three-day closure
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2023 - 5:04 am
 
Updated January 30, 2023 - 5:15 am
Interstate 15 reopens Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, after being shut down between Flamingo and Russell ...
Interstate 15 reopens Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, after being shut down between Flamingo and Russell roads over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorists exit on Flamingo Road as construction led to the closure of Interstate 15 between Rus ...
Motorists exit on Flamingo Road as construction led to the closure of Interstate 15 between Russell and Flamingo roads in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interstate 15 reopened Monday morning after being shut down between Flamingo and Russell roads ...
Interstate 15 reopened Monday morning after being shut down between Flamingo and Russell roads over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After three days of the complete closure of Interstate 15 between Flamingo and Russell roads, the highway has reopened.

The portion of interstate in Las Vegas’ resort corridor was closed for Nevada Department of Transportation crews to tear down the north portion of the Tropicana Avenue bridge. I-15 typically sees approximately 270,000 vehicles daily through central Las Vegas, according to NDOT.

From now until fall, Tropicana will have only two lanes open in each direction on the bridge, with the ramps leading to Tropicana from northbound and southbound I-15 closed. The bridge is being rebuilt to be taller, wider and longer for additional capacity.

The entire project, which includes plans for HOV ramps on the south side of Harmon Avenue and a new pedestrian walkway between Tropicana Avenue and Arena Drive, is scheduled to wrap up in early 2025.

MOST READ
1
Rare US scene: Major interstate closed all weekend — PHOTOS
Rare US scene: Major interstate closed all weekend — PHOTOS
2
CARTOONS: No wonder Trump can’t stop laughing
CARTOONS: No wonder Trump can’t stop laughing
3
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
4
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
5
Casino landlord not a household name, but dominates the Strip
Casino landlord not a household name, but dominates the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Get ready to feel impacts of ‘Dropicana’
By / RJ

Tuesday night marked the start of “Dropicana,” part of the demolition of the Tropicana bridge tied to the $305 million I-15-Tropicana Interchange project.

More stories for you
‘Dropicana’: I-15 closes near south Strip for entire weekend
‘Dropicana’: I-15 closes near south Strip for entire weekend
Rare US scene: Major interstate closed all weekend — PHOTOS
Rare US scene: Major interstate closed all weekend — PHOTOS
Get ready to feel impacts of ‘Dropicana’
Get ready to feel impacts of ‘Dropicana’
Things to do for Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas
Things to do for Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas
‘The runt of the litter’: Nevada railway cat dies after life of internet fame
‘The runt of the litter’: Nevada railway cat dies after life of internet fame
Ethel M Chocolates brings back annual Valentine’s Day display
Ethel M Chocolates brings back annual Valentine’s Day display