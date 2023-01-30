I-15 reopens after three-day closure

Interstate 15 reopened after a complete closure in both directions between Flamingo and Russell roads.

Interstate 15 reopens Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, after being shut down between Flamingo and Russell roads over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists exit on Flamingo Road as construction led to the closure of Interstate 15 between Russell and Flamingo roads in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After three days of the complete closure of Interstate 15 between Flamingo and Russell roads, the highway has reopened.

The portion of interstate in Las Vegas’ resort corridor was closed for Nevada Department of Transportation crews to tear down the north portion of the Tropicana Avenue bridge. I-15 typically sees approximately 270,000 vehicles daily through central Las Vegas, according to NDOT.

I-15 and Tropicana Ave both reopened ahead of schedule Monday morning. The ramps from southbound I-15 to Trop will remain closed as the north half of the overpass is rebuilt. Tropicana reopened with reduced capacity (2 lanes in each direction) and a temporary configuration. pic.twitter.com/pPhOpMEAmm — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) January 30, 2023

From now until fall, Tropicana will have only two lanes open in each direction on the bridge, with the ramps leading to Tropicana from northbound and southbound I-15 closed. The bridge is being rebuilt to be taller, wider and longer for additional capacity.

The entire project, which includes plans for HOV ramps on the south side of Harmon Avenue and a new pedestrian walkway between Tropicana Avenue and Arena Drive, is scheduled to wrap up in early 2025.