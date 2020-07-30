I-15 rollover near Jean investigated by Nevada Highway Patrol

Interstate 15 northbound near Jean is closed for a rollover crash investigation Thursday morning.

Northbound Interstate 15 traffic exits the freeway at mile marker 15 near Jean on Thursday, July 30, 2020. (NDOT Fast Camera)

Interstate 15 northbound near Jean is closed for a rollover crash investigation Thursday morning.

A small SUV rolled off the freeway, said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk.

Details on injuries to motorists was not available as of 6:50 a.m.

Northbound traffic was exiting the freeway at mile marker 12 near Jean.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.