I-15 rollover near Jean investigated by Nevada Highway Patrol
Interstate 15 northbound near Jean is closed for a rollover crash investigation Thursday morning.
A small SUV rolled off the freeway, said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk.
Details on injuries to motorists was not available as of 6:50 a.m.
Northbound traffic was exiting the freeway at mile marker 12 near Jean.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.