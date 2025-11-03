I-15 set for a week of lane reductions south and northeast of the Las Vegas Valley

Interstate 15 is set for a week full of lane reductions both in the south and northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.

Work on widening Interstate 15 continues between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Pebble Road Friday, June 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I-15 south will see striping and sign installation this week, while the interstate northeast of the valley is scheduled for weigh-in-motion sensor installation.

Here’s what that means for motorists:

I-15 south

Overnight lane and ramp closures will occur through Friday on I-15 south as crews restripe the freeway and install signage, as part of the $81 million I-15 south widening project, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

I-15 in both directions will be reduced to two lanes between Sloan Road and Starr Avenue between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Friday. There will be intermittent on-and-off-ramp closures during those working hours along I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Sloan Road.

As part of the project, I-15 is being widened from six to eight general-purpose lanes between Sloan Road and St. Rose Parkway and from six to 11 general-purpose lanes between St. Rose Parkway and Blue Diamond Road.

Additional work on the project includes bridge resurfacing and pavement preservation at the Blue Diamond Interchange and the installation of new sound walls throughout the corridor. Crews are also installing intelligent transportation system infrastructure and grading and paving stretches of the road.

The project started in January 2024 and is expected to be completed in December.

I-15 north

To the northeast of the Las Vegas Valley, I-15 is set for daytime lane restrictions from Tuesday through Thursday as crews replace weigh-in-motion sensors, according to NDOT.

“Weigh-in-motion sensors enable trucks to be screened at highway speeds, saving drivers time while providing NDOT with critical data to protect pavement and keep freight moving safely along I-15,” Kelsey McFarland, NDOT spokeswoman said in a statement. “Installation materials must cure at specific temperatures, and equipment must be calibrated and tested in daylight to ensure accuracy, requiring this work to take place during daytime hours.”

The work, which will occur between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily Tuesday through Thursday, is planned at the following locations:

— Tuesday: I-15 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Blvd (Exit 58) and the Garnet Interchange/U.S. Highway 93 (Exit 64).

— Wednesday: I-15 northbound will be reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and the Garnet Interchange.

— Thursday: I-15 north and southbound will be reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and the Garnet Interchange.

NDOT asks motorists to use caution while traveling through work zones and to take alternate routes, when possible.

