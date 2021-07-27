100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Traffic

I-15 shut down after trooper struck during car chase; suspect dead

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2021 - 12:39 pm
 
Updated July 27, 2021 - 4:50 pm
Police officers from multiple Las Vegas agencies and hospital personnel gather in front of Univ ...
Police officers from multiple Las Vegas agencies and hospital personnel gather in front of University Medical Center Trauma in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Police officers from multiple Las Vegas agencies and hospital personnel gather in front of Univ ...
Police officers from multiple Las Vegas agencies and hospital personnel gather in front of University Medical Center Trauma in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A heavy police presence is seen on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July ...
A heavy police presence is visible on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Police block Interstate 15 southbound ramp near Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Ju ...
Police block Interstate 15 southbound ramp near Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
A Metro officer blocks traffic onto the I-15 northbound lanes at Russell Road due to police act ...
A Metro officer blocks traffic onto the I-15 northbound lanes at Russell Road due to police activity near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Traffic is backed up on the I-15 northbound lanes to the 215 Beltway south from Russell Road du ...
Traffic is backed up on the I-15 northbound lanes to the 215 Beltway south from Russell Road due to police activity near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Traffic is backed up on the I-15 northbound lanes to the 215 Beltway south from Russell Road du ...
Traffic is backed up on the I-15 northbound lanes to the 215 Beltway south from Russell Road due to police activity near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A heavy police presence is visible on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, J ...
A heavy police presence is visible on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Interstate 15 is shut down in central Las Vegas after a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was struck Tuesday by a suspected carjacker who died after a law enforcement shooting at the scene, officials said.

The suspected carjacker was the focus of a law enforcement pursuit before the trooper was struck on the southbound lanes of the interstate near Sahara Avenue, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said. The trooper was in critical condition at University Medical Center as of Tuesday afternoon.

After impact, a law enforcement shooting unfolded on the interstate, Smaka said. The suspected carjacker was pronounced dead at the scene and Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the shooting “was a contributing factor” in the suspect’s death.

Highway Patrol did not immediately provide more information on the law enforcement shooting.

The trooper was out of his patrol vehicle and attempting to deploy stop sticks when he was hit, Smaka said.

“A Metro helicopter landed on the freeway and transported (the trooper) to the hospital,” a law enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

Smaka did not identify the trooper who was hit but described him as a longtime veteran of Highway Patrol. The trooper’s family was at the hospital, Smaka said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify and determine the cause and manner of death of the suspect who died at the scene.

No further information was immediately available. Highway Patrol at about 12:30 p.m. described the I-15 shutdown as a “hard closure” at U.S. Highway 95.

The southbound I-15 closure stretches from Lake Mead Boulevard to Spring Mountain Road, the Regional Transportation Commission said. Northbound I-15 is closed from Flamingo Road to Sahara Avenue.

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police are assisting with the shutdown. The Metropolitan Police Department will investigate the law enforcement shooting, Smaka said.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
2
I-15 shut down after trooper struck during car chase; suspect dead
I-15 shut down after trooper struck during car chase; suspect dead
3
Marc-Andre Fleury’s time as a Vegas Golden Knight is over
Marc-Andre Fleury’s time as a Vegas Golden Knight is over
4
Police: Father shoots and kills daughter in Summerlin
Police: Father shoots and kills daughter in Summerlin
5
Nevada reimposes indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
Nevada reimposes indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST